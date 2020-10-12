The Texans signed linebacker Kyle Emanuel off the Raiders’ practice squad, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Emanuel reunites with Texans inside linebackers coach Bobby King, who was an assistant with the Chargers when Emanuel was drafted.

The Chargers made Emanuel a fifth-round choice in 2015. In four seasons with the Chargers, Emanuel appeared in 63 games with 32 starts.

He retired after the 2018 season but opted to return after sitting out 2019.

The Raiders signed him Aug. 23, and though he didn’t make the 53-player roster, he was added to the practice squad. He played one game for the Raiders, seeing action on 14 special teams snaps.

The Texans also made changes to their practice squad. They announced they signed inside linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee and kicker Brett Maher and waived returner Dwayne Harris and quarterback Alex McGough.

Texans sign Kyle Emanuel off Raiders’ practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk