Texans sign Kerry Hyder to 53-man roster

Defensive lineman Kerry Hyder has been added to the active roster in Houston.

The Texans announced that Hyder has been signed off of the practice squad. He takes the roster spot of rookie defensive end Dylan Horton, who announced on Wednesday that he is taking a leave from the team due to a personal health matter.

Hyder played four games for the 49ers earlier this year and signed to the Texans practice squad after being released in October. He has also played for the Seahawks, Cowboys, and Lions. He has 161 tackles, 22 sacks, and six fumble recoveries over the course of his career.

The Texans also announced that they have signed defensive tackle Bruce Hector to their practice squad.