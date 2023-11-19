Texans sign K Matt Ammendola, LB Garret Wallow to active roster

The Texans signed kicker Matt Ammendola and linebacker Garret Wallow to the 53-player roster from the practice squad, the team announced Saturday.

In a corresponding move, they placed safety Grayland Arnold on injured reserve. Houston already had ruled him out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals with a calf injury.

The Texans also announcd they elevated safety Brandon Hill and kick returner Steven Sims Jr. to the active roster from the practice squad.

Ammendola kicked the game-winning field goal on the final play in the Texans' 30-27 win over the Bengals on Sunday. He was signed after regular kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn was placed on injured reserve with a strained quadriceps.

Wallow has not played this season, but the Texans need him with Denzel Perryman suspended for two games and Henry To'oTo'o ruled out with concussion.