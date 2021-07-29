The Texans are making another move at receiver.

According to multiple reports, Houston is signing Jordan Veasy. The club had an open spot at receiver after trading Randall Cobb to the Packers.

Veasy has bounced around since entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Cal in 2018. He was most recently with Washington, last year, but was waived in October. He’s also spent time with the Titans, Jaguars, Colts, Steelers, and Bills.

The Texans will hold their second training camp practice on Thursday.

Texans sign Jordan Veasy originally appeared on Pro Football Talk