Texans sign Joey Slye to 53-player roster

The Texans signed kicker Joey Slye to the active roster from the practice squad. He was a standard game-day activation the first two games.

Slye is 7-for-7 on PATs and 3-for-4 on field goals, having missed a 41-yarder wide left against the Browns. He has 10 touchbacks on 12 kickoffs.

The Texans signed Slye to the practice squad before the start of the season as a replacement for Ka'imi Fairbairn, who is on injured reserve with a groin injury.

Slye spent the past two seasons with the Panthers, the Texans’ opponent tonight.

The Texans also elevated receiver Chris Moore and backup quarterback Jeff Driskel from the practice squad to the active roster for Thursday Night Football. Driskel will back up rookie Davis Mills tonight with Tyrod Taylor on injured reserve with a strained hamstring.

