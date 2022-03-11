While Deshaun Watson was making headlines Friday, perhaps clearing the way for his trade from Houston, the Texans quietly re-signed Jeff Driskel to a one-year contract.

Aaron Wilson of the profootballnetwork.com reports Driskel is returning to quarterback.

The Texans converted Driskel to tight end last season, and he broke his collarbone while playing special teams in a victory over the Jaguars in a December game.

Driskel entered the NFL as a sixth-round choice of the 49ers in 2016. He also has spent time with the Bengals, Lions and Broncos.

He started a game at quarterback for the Broncos in 2020, passing for 176 yards, a touchdown and an interception, and has nine career starts. Driskel, 28, has passed for 2,120 career yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has rushed for 309 yards and three scores.

The Texans announced four moves: They signed offensive lineman Jimmy Morrissey, receiver Davion Davis and offensive lineman Carson Green. They released defensive back Terrance Mitchell.

Texans sign Jeff Driskel, who is returning to quarterback originally appeared on Pro Football Talk