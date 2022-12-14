Texans sign Jeff Driskel to 53-man roster

The Texans used both Davis Mills and Jeff Driskel in their Week 14 loss to the Cowboys.

They may or may not do it again against Kansas City this week. But the’ll at least have the option.

Houston announced that Driskel has been signed to the 53-man roster off the team’s practice squad. Driskel’s gameday elevations had been maxed out, as he’d previously appeared in two games earlier in the season.

Driskel finished 4-of-6 passing fof 38 yards with a TD. He also took seven carries for 36 yards. But he failed to get in the end zone on a late fourth-and-goal, which allowed the Cowboys their opportunity to go down the field and score a game-winning touchdown.

Driskel has appeared in 19 career games with nine starts. He’s completed 58.7 percent of his passes for 2,158 yards with 14 touchdowns and eight picks.

Houston also signed receiver D.J. Montgomery to its practice squad, brought back offensive lineman Jordan Steckler from the practice squad/injured list, and placed receiver Jalen Camp on the practice squad/injured list.

