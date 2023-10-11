Texans sign Jason Verrett to practice squad

Veteran cornerback Jason Verrett is back with DeMeco Ryans.

The Texans announced that they have signed Verrett to their practice squad on Wednesday. Verrett spent the last four seasons with the 49ers and Ryans was the NFC West team's defensive coordinator for the last two seasons.

Verrett's time with the Niners was plagued with injuries. He played one game in 2019 before suffering a season-ending ankle injury and then tore his ACL in the first game of the 2021 season. He was practicing with the team last year with the hope of returning to action, but he tore his Achilles in October. Verrett had 65 tackles in 15 games for the Niners.

Verrett also tore his Achilles and his ACL along with suffering other injuries, while with the Chargers, who drafted him in the first round in 2014.