Texans sign S Grayland Arnold to active roster ahead of Chargers game

The Houston Texans have made three roster moves ahead of their Week 4 tilt with the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium.

Houston signed safety Grayland Arnold from the practice squad to the active roster. Arnold had a key special teams tackle in the fourth quarter of the 23-20 loss to the Chicago Bears.

The Texans also elevated tight end Jordan Akins and tight end Mason Schreck as part of their two standard elevations for the game. Houston has injuries at tight end with Pharaoh Brown (shoulder/hip), who is limited, and Brevin Jordan (ankle).

Akins caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Davis Mills in Week 3.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire