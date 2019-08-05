Texans sign Gimel President

The Texans cut running back D'Onta Foreman on Sunday and they filled his roster spot with a former member of the team.

The Texans announced that they have signed linebacker Gimel President.

It’s President’s second term with the Texans. He signed with Houston as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and spent most of the year on the practice squad. He eventually worked his way onto the active roster and made three tackles in four games during the regular season.

President spent time with the Titans last year and remained on the roster this offseason until he was cut loose on August 1. His arrival gives the Texans 14 linebackers in camp.