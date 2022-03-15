Texans to sign G A.J. Cann to 2-year contract

The Houston Texans are adding to their depth along the interior of their offensive line.

According to Aaron Wilson from the Pro Football Network, the Texans are signing A.J. Cann to a two-year contract worth $10.5 million with $4.5 million guaranteed.

Cann is a former Jacksonville Jaguars 2015 third-round pick from South Carolina. The 6-3, 315-pound guard played 95 games for the Jaguars in his career, starting in 94 of them.

The 30-year-old sustained an MCL injury that limited him to four games in the 2021 campaign. Aside from last season, Cann played in at least 14 games every season of his career.

Cann is also a player that new Texans offensive line coach George Warhop is familiar with as he was previously the Jaguars’ offensive line coach from 2019-21.