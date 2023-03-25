Texans sign former Steelers receiver Steven Sims

The Houston Texans have added more receiver depth and a kick returner to their veteran laden roster.

Houston signed former Washington and Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Steven Sims to a one-year contract Friday.

According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the deal has a maximum value of $1.7 million with a $1.5 million base value. $500,000 of that base value is guaranteed.

Sims played in only one game for the Steelers in 2021. The bulk of his work was in 2022 when he recorded 14 catches for 104 yards and carried 13 times for 70 yards. He also averaged 25.5 yards per kickoff return with 5.5 yards per punt return.

While with Washington from 2019-20, Sims averaged 24.6 yards per kickoff return and even scored a touchdown during his 28 games. Sims averaged 6.2 yards per punt return, and caught 61 passes for 575 yards and five touchdowns through 28 games, four of which he started.

