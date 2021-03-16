Texans sign former Patriots, Rams DE Derek Rivers
The Houston Texans are collecting new general manager Nick Caserio’s pet cats.
According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans have agreed to a deal with former New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams defensive end Derek Rivers. The former Patriots 2017 third-round pick from Youngstown State will earn $1.3 million in 2021 as he plays for the third team of his career.
Rivers spent his rookie season on injured reserve as he recovered from a torn ACL. In 2018, he made his NFL debut and collected 1.0 sack in six games. Injuries derailed his preseason and ultimately his season in 2019. Rivers attempted a bounce back in 2020 with four combined tackles in eight games. However, the Patriots waived him on Nov. 21, 2020 with the Rams claiming him two days later.
The 6-5, 250-pound defensive end collected one tackle with the Rams in his five games with the NFC West club.