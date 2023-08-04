Texans sign former Miami OL D.J. Scaife

The Houston Texans have at least compensated for the loss of center Scott Quessenberry on the roster.

Houston announced Friday they have signed undrafted free agent offensive lineman D.J. Scaife.

The former Miami product has versatility as both a guard and a tackle, mostly on the right side. Scaife started 32 games at right tackle and another 20 at right guard during his tenure with the Hurricanes.

The Miami Dolphins signed Scaife after the draft, and released the 6-4, 314-pounder after rookie minicamp. Scaife also spent time with the Green Bay Packers this offseason.

The Texans also announced they have placed Quessenberry on injured reserve.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire