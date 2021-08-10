Texans to sign former Cowboys, Colts RB Darius Jackson

The Houston Texans just don’t have enough running backs.

According to Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790, the Texans are signing former Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts running back Darius Jackson.

Jackson has changed hands more in the NFL than a Netflix login. The Cowboys originally drafted the former Eastern Michigan product in Round 6 in 2016. He was cut midseason and ended up with the Cleveland Browns through the 2017 season.

In 2018, Jackson was an offseason member of the Cowboys’ roster, was cut at the end of preseason, landed on the Green Bay Packers’ active roster, waived, then signed by the Cowboys again, stashed on their practice squad, but saw game time in Weeks 16-17.

In 2019, the 6-0, 220-pound running back made his way through the preseason with Dallas again and landed on the practice squad but was released in September. He was on the Colts’ practice squad for about four days before being released there. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kept him for a week on their practice squad before being released.

By November, Jackson was back with the Colts on their practice squad and signed a reserve/future contract with the team after the season. He spent 2020 on and off the Colts’ practice squad and active roster.

In 2021, the Las Vegas Raiders brought him into camp, but released him on Aug. 2.

Jackson does have a good attitude about his brief stints on NFL rosters. On Aug. 31, 2018, after the Texans played the Cowboys in the final preseason game of the year at NRG Stadium, Jackson said the only thing to do is just live life and leave it up to fate.

“I try not to think about it too much,” said Jackson. “You can’t sit there and look at your phone. I’m going to go in early, keep my same routine and get a lift in. I’ll probably shower up, play some Fortnite and hope my phone doesn’t ring.”

Jackson’s phone rang from the 832 area code this week, and it was another opportunity in the NFL.