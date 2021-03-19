Texans sign former Colts receiver Donte Moncrief to 1-year contract

The Houston Texans have added a former division rival to their ever expanding receiving corps.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Texans have signed former Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Donte Moncrief to a one-year contract.

Moncrief spent last season with the New England Patriots, appearing in six games and catching one pass for 15 yards. The former Ole Miss product spent the first month of his tenure with the team, November, on the practice squad before being signed to the active roster in December.

In 2019, Moncrief played three games for the Carolina Panthers and five games with the Pittsburgh Steelers. All in all, he caught four passes for 18 yards.

The last full season Moncrief played was in 2018 with the Jaguars when he caught 48 passes for 668 yards and three touchdowns, starting in 14 of those 16 games played.

The Colts drafted Moncrief in the third round in 2014. In his four seasons with the Colts, Moncrief caught 152 passes for 1,875 yards and 18 touchdowns through 53 games, 27 of which he started.