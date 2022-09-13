Texans sign former Chiefs cornerback BoPete Keyes to practice squad

The Houston Texans have added a veteran defensive back to their practice squad as they enter the advent for Week 2.

The Texans signed former Kansas City Chiefs 2020 seventh-round pick BoPete Keyes to the practice squad Tuesday.

Keyes, 24, played eight games for the Chiefs as a rookie in 2020, starting in one game. Keyes collected eight combined tackles for Kansas City, who waived Keyes at the end of the 2021 preseason.

The 6-1, 202-pound defensive back spent time on the practice squads for the Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, and Chicago Bears in 2021. With the Colts and Bears, Keyes played five games combined and had a tackle. The Bears waived Keyes on Aug. 23 during the second round of roster cuts.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire