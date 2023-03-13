Texans sign former Broncos FB-TE Andrew Beck

The Houston Texans are wading their way into the free agency pool.

According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the Texans are signing former Denver Broncos fullback-tight end Andrew Beck to a two-year contract worth $6.75 million.

Beck caught 14 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown on 23 targets through 51 career games, 10 of which he started for Denver as an undrafted free agent from Texas.

Prior to joining the Broncos, Beck spent the 2019 offseason and preseason with the New England Patriots, but did not make final cuts.

The deal becomes official on March 15 at 3:00 p.m. Central Time when the new league year kicks off.

