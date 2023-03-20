Texans sign former Bills running back Devin Singletary

The Houston Texans are adding another running back to give Dameon Pierce some assistance carrying the load.

According to Adam Schefter from ESPN, the Texans are signing former Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary to a one-year contract worth $3.75 million.

Singletary, 25, generated 672 carries for 3,151 yards and 16 touchdowns along with 145 catches for 971 yards and four touchdowns through 61 games, 56 of which he started.

The Bills drafted Singletary with their third-round pick from Florida Atlantic in 2019. The 5-7, 203-pounder never had a 1,000-yard season rushing with Buffalo, although he did crest the 1,000-yard mark in scrimmage yards in each of the past two seasons.

More 2023 NFL Draft!

Texans grab Iowa DE Lukas Van Ness at No. 12 overall in CBS Sports mock draft

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire