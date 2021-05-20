Texans to sign former Bengals, Lions, Broncos QB Jeff Driskel

The Houston Texans are adding another quarterback to their roster.

As the Texans enter phase two of the offseason workouts, during the advent of organized team activities, Houston will sign quarterback Jeff Driskel.

Driskel has played for the Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, and Denver Broncos. The 6-4, 235-pound signal caller was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the sixth-round of the 2016 NFL draft. Driskel stayed on through the preseason when he was cut as the 49ers trimmed down to their 53-man roster.

Driskel got his start in 2018 with the Bengals, going 1-4 as a starter and throwing for six touchdowns and two interceptions. In 2019, Driskel went 0-3 as a starter filling in for an injured Matthew Stafford, compiling a 4-4 touchdown to interception ratio. In 2020, Driskel went 0-1 for Denver and threw for three touchdowns and an interception.

The Texans already have Tyrod Taylor, Ryan Finley, and third-round rookie Davis Mills on the roster. Driskel becomes another part of the Texans’ great reset at quarterback as they seek to move on from three-time Pro Bowler Deshaun Watson, who requested a trade in January.