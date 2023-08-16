Texans sign DL Michael Dwumfour

The Titans made a couple of roster moves to kick off their Wednesday.

The team announced the signing of defensive lineman Michael Dwumfour. Linebacker Zach McCloud was waived in a corresponding move.

Dwumfour signed with the Browns in February and remained with the team until he was waived on August 10. He had a quarterback hit while playing 13 defensive snaps in the Hall of Fame Game.

Dwumfour split last season between the Texans and 49ers. He had eight tackles and a fumble recovery in nine games. He also have five tackles and a half-sack for the Texans in 2021.