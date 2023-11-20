Texans sign Desmond King to practice squad

Cornerback Desmond King is back in Houston.

He re-signed with the Texans' practice squad Monday, the team announced.

King has remained a free agent since Oct. 18 when the Steelers cut him. He played three games for Pittsburgh, seeing action on one defensive snap and 15 on special teams. He does not have a tackle.

The Texans released King out of the preseason, with Tavierre Thomas taking over as the nickel back.

He spent the past two seasons in Houston, starting 25 games and totaling 182 tackles, five interceptions, 14 passes defensed and a forced fumble.