Texans sign defensive back BoPete Keyes to practice squad ahead of matchup vs. Commanders

After claiming running back Eno Benjamin off waivers earlier this week, the Houston Texans added another fresh face to their practice squad on Thursday by signing defensive back BoPete Keyes to their practice squad. The team also parted ways with practice squad running back Gerrid Doaks, indicating that they are comfortable with the depth they have at the position after moving on the aforementioned Benjamin.

While practice squad signings are rarely of consequence to teams at the midway point through the season, the Texans’ decision to sign Keyes should turn some heads given the defensive back’s pedigree. He has played for no less than five other teams since entering the league as a seventh-round pick in 2020 by way of the Kansas City Chiefs who selected him following their Super Bowl championship season.

Doaks, on the other hand, has only spent time with the Miami Dolphins since turning pro in 2021 as a fellow seventh-round selection out of the University of Cincinnati. He initially signed with the Texans in early September but was never elevated from the team’s practice squad for any on-field action.

For now, these moves won’t have much of an effect on Houston’s chances of getting their second win of the 2022 season against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, but the Texans’ decision to sign Keyes could pay dividends in the future. If he can channel his inner playmaker that he showed on film from his time in college at Tulane, Keyes could turn into a high-end rotational role player in the Texans’ secondary.

It is unknown if this signing is in any way related to rookie cornerback Derek Stingley’s designation as a non-participant in Thursday’s practice session, but Keyes could potentially see himself activated if Houston is short on defensive backs heading into their Week 11 matchup. Fans will want to keep an eye on the team’s active roster heading into Sunday’s action.

