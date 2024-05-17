Texans sign DB Calen Bullock to rookie contract

Calen Bullock is officially a member of the Houston Texans.

The third-round pick agreed to terms on a four-year deal worth $5.856 million contract that includes a $1.079 million signing bonus, according to KPRC2 Sports Aaron Wilson.

The Texans later confirmed the news via their social media account.

Drafted 78th overall last month, the former USC standout should be the long-term free safety for Houston’s defense in what hopes to be a revamped secondary come 2024. Last season, the Texans struggled to find consistency at the position, especially on explosive plays 20-plus yards downfield.

While Bullock might not be asked to start right away, he could split first-team reps with Jimmie Ward and Jalen Pitre. Both safeties also have nickel defender experience, meaning if the 6-foot Trojan defender impresses, one could move down closer to the line of scrimmage permanently.

Of course, second-round pick Kamair Lassiter enters OTAs next week as the favorite to command the slot role after being drafted out of Georgia 42nd overall. Lassiter could also compete with former Atlanta Falcons starter Jeff Okudah for reps on the boundary, thus opening a void in the nickel entering Week 1’s road trip against Indianapolis.

Known for his ability to create turnovers, Bullock was a bright spot the past two seasons for USC’s secondary under Lincoln Riley. As a sophomore, he was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection and intercepted five passes, including one returned for a touchdown.

Last season, Bullock finished with 61 tackles seven pass breakups and two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. He started 28 games over three seasons with the Trojans and totaled nine career interceptions.

“You see just his ball skills, his range back there in the deep half of the field. It just stood out,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said following his selection on draft weekend. “He’s an exceptional play-maker, attacks the ball. That’s what we are about on defense. That’s what Bullock does. That’s what we’re looking for him to do for us.”

The Texans return to NRG Stadium on Monday for the start of OTAs.

