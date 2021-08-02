Texans sign Danny Isidora

The Texans have signed veteran offensive guard Danny Isidora to a one-year contract, Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790 AM reports.

Isidora worked out for the Seahawks in April.

The Vikings made Isidora a fifth-round choice in 2017. He has started six games at guard in his NFL career, including three with Miami in 2019.

Isidora played only one game in a reserve role last year with the Chiefs before signing with the Steelers on Dec. 15.

Isidora has appeared in 25 career games.

