Texans re-sign D'Angelo Ross

The Texans have brought back one of their own.

Houston announced on Wednesday that the club has re-signed cornerback D'Angelo Ross.

Ross, 27, appeared in 13 games for the Texans last season, recording eight total tackles. He was on the field for 55.4 percent of special teams snaps and played eight defensive snaps.

He previously appeared in three games for the Patriots in 2021. Ross also spent time with the Dolphins and the St. Louis BattleHawks of the XFL.

Ross was slated to become a restricted free agent.