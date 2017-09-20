Texans sign cornerback Johnthan Banks

The Texans have had a crash course this season in injuries clumping up at certain positions, and now they have a transaction that reflects a pair of them.

The team announced that they had signed cornerback Johnthan Banks, and made room for him by waiving tight end Evan Baylis.

Baylis was their only healthy tight end last week, after they had three in the concussion protocol following the opener. He had to be called up from the practice squad for the Bengals game, so he’d likely return there.

They needed Banks to cover for a rash of injuries in the secondary. Kevin Johnson‘s going to miss four to six weeks with a knee sprain, and Johnathan Joseph left last week’s game with a shoulder injury. The former Buccaneers second-rounder emerged from yesterday’s cattle call of corners, and will likely need to play a role this week against the Patriots.