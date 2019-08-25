Texans sign Christian DiLauro

The Texans signed free agent offensive tackle Christian DiLauro, the team announced Sunday.

DiLauro, 24, was with the 49ers in their training camp before they waived him last week.

He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois, signing with the Browns. Cleveland waived him out of the 2018 preseason.

DiLauro spent some time on the 49ers’ practice squad last season.

He started 31 of the 36 games he played at Illinois.