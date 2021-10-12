The Texans may not have won Sunday’s game against the Patriots, but they may have found a solid weapon for rookie quarterback Davis Mills.

Houston has signed receiver Chris Moore to its 53-man roster after Moore’s five-catch, 109-yard performance against New England. Moore’s big day included a 67-yard touchdown.

A fourth-round pick in 2016, Moore has been in the league for a while but never had more than three catches in a game before Sunday. His previous career high in yards was 48, and he did that way back in 2017.

Moore spent his first five seasons with the Ravens, appearing in 61 games for the team with five starts. He caught 47 passes for 511 yards with four touchdowns for Baltimore.

He signed with the Texans in March, following head coach David Culley, who had been his position coach for the last two seasons.

Texans sign Chris Moore to their 53-man roster originally appeared on Pro Football Talk