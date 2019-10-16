Texans sign Chris Clark

The Texans are doubling down on offensive line additions this week.

They signed tackle Dan Skipper off of the Patriots’ practice squad and followed that up by signing free agent tackle Chris Clark. The moves come a few days after right tackle Tytus Howard injured his knee in a win over the Chiefs.

Clark is no stranger to the Texans. He joined the team in a 2015 trade and remained on hand through the 2017 season. He started 26 games during his first stint with the team and started 13 games for the Panthers last season.

The Texans opened space for the two tackles by cutting quarterback Alex McGough and placing tackle Seantrel Henderson on the non-football injury list.