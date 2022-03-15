Texans re-sign center Justin Britt to 2-year contract

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mark Lane
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Houston Texans
    Houston Texans
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Houston Texans gave Justin Britt a chance to continue his NFL career in 2021, and now they are giving him a shot to keep it going.

According to Mark Berman from Fox 26 [KRIV-TV], the Texans are re-signing Britt. The former Seattle Seahawks 2014 second-round pick played 11 games for the Texans at center and started each of those games.

The contract is a two-year deal worth $9 million with a maximum value of $10.5 million per Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network.

Britt tore his ACL on Oct. 27, 2019 while playing his 87th regular season game for the Seahawks. At the end of the 2019 campaign, the Seahawks released the former Missouri product, and he spent 2020 out of football, even though the Green Bay Packers brought him in for a visit at the end of training camp and the Kansas City Chiefs worked him out during their playoff run.

Houston brought in Britt to provide stability at center as the club moved on from veteran Nick Martin.

On Jan. 10, the day after the Texans lost to the Tennessee Titans and posted a 4-13 record, Britt met with reporters and reflected on the 2021 season and his opportunity to keep playing pro football.

“I had a blast this year,” said Britt. “The wins and losses obviously speak for themselves, but aside from that, this group of guys, this staff, I had an enjoyable time coming off a year away from football. This is kind of everything I would want other than wins.

“Coming to work every week with this group of guys and to see how we grew and the steps we took, would I come back here? Yeah, if everything was right and the way it needed to be, I would love to come back here and be around these men again.”

Britt gets to return to work at NRG Stadium with a new coach in Lovie Smith. However, the offense will stay relatively the same with Pep Hamilton as offensive coordinator and Davis Mills expected to retain the starting quarterback job in his second season.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Kap is ready!!’: Colin Kaepernick trains with Tyler Lockett. Seahawks to give him a shot?

    Pete Carroll said in 2020 he regretted not signing Kaepernick in 2017, ’18, when Seattle had Russell Wilson. Seattle doesn’t now.

  • Justin Reid will sign a three-year, $31.5 million deal with Chiefs

    Safety Justin Reid played alongside Tyrann Mathieu while he was a rookie with the Texans. Mathieu left for the Chiefs in 2019, signing with the Chiefs. Reid, a free agent, now is replacing Mathieu in Kansas City. The Chiefs are not expected to re-sign Mathieu, who also is a free agent, after agreeing to terms [more]

  • Teddy Bridgewater can earn up to $10 million in Miami this year

    The Dolphins have found another quarterback, one that could potentially — potentially — give starter Tua Tagovailoa a run for his money. On the issue of money, new Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will receive $6.5 million on a one-year deal. The deal also includes up to $3.5 million incentives, pushing the total value to up [more]

  • Seahawks re-sign Al Woods

    Defensive tackle Al Woods will be sticking with the Seahawks. Woods’ agents announced that their client struck a deal to remain in Seattle on Monday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that it is a two-year deal for the veteran tackle. The contract is worth $9 million with $4.75 million fully guaranteed. Woods opted out [more]

  • Former Texans S Justin Reid to sign 3-year contract with the Chiefs

    Former Houston Texans safety Justin Reid is set to sign a three-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.

  • Report: Texans re-signing Chris Moore to a one-year deal

    The Texans have agreed to terms with receiver Chris Moore on a one-year, $1.187 million contract, Aaron Wilson of SportsTalk 790 reports. The deal includes $1.047 million guaranteed with a $152,500 signing bonus. Moore, 28, arrived in Houston last season after five seasons in Baltimore, following former Texans head coach David Culley. Moore played 240 [more]

  • Colin Kaepernick, Tyler Lockett work out together

    Five-year free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick continues to remind all NFL teams that he’s available. The latest reminder comes from the fact that Kaepernick and Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett worked out together on Monday. “Great work today,” Kaepernick said. “It felt great being out there with you. Thanks for everyone who tapped in via stream with [more]

  • Giants signing Jon Feliciano to one-year deal

    The Bills cut veteran offensive lineman Jon Feliciano last week after he declined a pay cut. It didn’t take him long to find a new job. Feliciano will rejoin Brian Daboll and Bobby Johnson with the Giants, agreeing to a one-year deal, Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com reports. Feliciano will play center for the Giants. He [more]

  • Austin Corbett lands 3-year, $29.25 million deal with Panthers

    Austin Corbett is heading to Carolina, joining the Panthers on a 3-year deal worth $29.25 million

  • Terrence Brooks re-signs with the Texans

    Safety Terrence Brooks will be staying in Houston. Brooks’ agent Drew Rosenhaus announced that his client has agreed to return to the Texans on a one-year, $2 million deal. Brooks signed a one-year deal with the Texans last year after spending the previous two seasons with the Patriots. He’s also played for the Jets, Eagles, [more]

  • Texans signing A.J. Cann to a two-year deal

    The Texans re-signed center Justin Britt earlier Monday. They since have added veteran offensive guard A.J. Cann, agreeing to a two-year, $10.5 million deal with $4.5 million fully guaranteed, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. Cann, 30, played only four games last season, missing time with an injury to his medial collateral ligament. Cann spent [more]

  • Texans to sign G A.J. Cann to 2-year contract

    The Houston Texans are adding an offensive lineman new OL coach George Warhop is familiar with in guard A.J. Cann.

  • Tigers happy to be back on first full day of Spring Training workouts

    Like teams across Major League Baseball, the Tigers are excited to be back to work on the first full day of Spring Training workouts. Brad Galli reports from Lakeland, Florida.

  • Frank Clark agrees to new two-year, $29 million deal

    Defensive end Frank Clark is staying in Kansas City on a restructured contract. The sides reached agreement Monday night on a two-year, $29 million deal that has a maximum value of $36 million, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Clark was scheduled to count $26.3 million against the salary cap for 2022 entering the fourth [more]

  • Mets sign Adam Ottavino, adding RHP to their bullpen | SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino

    The New York Mets reportedly have signed right-handed pitcher Adam Ottavino to help bolster their bullpen. SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino reacts and explains what New York still needs to complete their roster.

  • Washington re-signing Tyler Larsen

    The Commanders are bringing back one of their pending free agent offensive linemen. Per multiple reports, Washington is re-signing center Tyler Larsen on a one-year deal. Larsen suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in December. He appeared in nine games with three starts for Washington in 2021. Before signing with Washington last spring, Larsen appeared in [more]

  • Texans re-sign safety Terrence Brooks to 1-year contract

    The Houston Texans have brought back safety Terrence Brooks on a one-year contract.

  • Panthers release A.J. Bouye

    Cornerback A.J. Bouye‘s time with the Panthers is up. The Panthers announced Bouye’s release on Monday afternoon. They also confirmed that defensive lineman Morgan Fox is out. Bouye signed a two-year deal in Carolina last year. He played 10 games and made seven starts while compiling 28 tackles and a forced fumble. The move saves [more]

  • Rams signing Brian Allen to 3-year, $24 million extension

    The Rams are keeping their starting center, agreeing to a deal with Brian Allen

  • NFL free agency tracker 2022: Latest news on players, teams as tampering window opens

    The NFL's free agency frenzy is set to kick off this week, with the legal tampering window for players and teams opening Monday.