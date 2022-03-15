Texans re-sign center Justin Britt to 2-year contract

The Houston Texans gave Justin Britt a chance to continue his NFL career in 2021, and now they are giving him a shot to keep it going.

According to Mark Berman from Fox 26 [KRIV-TV], the Texans are re-signing Britt. The former Seattle Seahawks 2014 second-round pick played 11 games for the Texans at center and started each of those games.

The contract is a two-year deal worth $9 million with a maximum value of $10.5 million per Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network.

Britt tore his ACL on Oct. 27, 2019 while playing his 87th regular season game for the Seahawks. At the end of the 2019 campaign, the Seahawks released the former Missouri product, and he spent 2020 out of football, even though the Green Bay Packers brought him in for a visit at the end of training camp and the Kansas City Chiefs worked him out during their playoff run.

Houston brought in Britt to provide stability at center as the club moved on from veteran Nick Martin.

On Jan. 10, the day after the Texans lost to the Tennessee Titans and posted a 4-13 record, Britt met with reporters and reflected on the 2021 season and his opportunity to keep playing pro football.

“I had a blast this year,” said Britt. “The wins and losses obviously speak for themselves, but aside from that, this group of guys, this staff, I had an enjoyable time coming off a year away from football. This is kind of everything I would want other than wins.

“Coming to work every week with this group of guys and to see how we grew and the steps we took, would I come back here? Yeah, if everything was right and the way it needed to be, I would love to come back here and be around these men again.”

Britt gets to return to work at NRG Stadium with a new coach in Lovie Smith. However, the offense will stay relatively the same with Pep Hamilton as offensive coordinator and Davis Mills expected to retain the starting quarterback job in his second season.