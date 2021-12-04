Texans sign CB Tremon Smith to one-year contract extension

The Houston Texans have announced they have signed cornerback Tremon Smith to a contract extension.

Smith, a former Kansas City Chiefs 2018 sixth-round pick from Central Arkansas, has been a decent contributor for the Texans in 2021. The 5-11, 190-pound defensive back has collected 14 combined tackles and a forced fumble along with returning a punt for a yard and six kicks for 156 return yards.

According to Aaron Wilson from Sports Talk 790, the contract is for one with a maximum value of $1.6 million. The guaranteed base salary is $300,000 with a $150,000 signing bonus with a $50,000 workout bonus.

Special teams coach Frank Ross told reporters on Dec. 2 that he is pleased with what Smith has provided as a kick returner.

“He looked really good in that one opportunity we had there last week,” Ross said. “You guys all know this, that it’s an 11-man show. One break down might stop you in your tracks. Two break downs, you might not have any shot at all. When you do get that one crease, when you do get that one shot, he’s got the speed and a little bit of wiggle to him. We want to attack aggressively downhill. I think he’s done a good job with that. Going to continue to press him to do just that.”

The Texans take on the Indianapolis Colts Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium.