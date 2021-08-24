Texans sign CB Rasul Douglas one day after release from Raiders

It didn’t take long for Rasul Douglas to latch on somewhere. The veteran cornerback was among the second wave of cuts by the Raiders on Monday and by Tuesday he had signed a one-year deal with the Texans according to the Houston Chronicle.

The veteran former starter for the Eagles and Panthers signed for the veteran minimum. He was in a difficult position trying to work his way up the depth chart with the Raiders, especially after they signed former Chargers starter Casey Hayward.

Douglas is coming off a game against the Rams last Saturday in which he had four pass breakups and four combined tackles, but also gave up a couple first down catches and was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct.

I had him not making the roster in my 53-man roster projection. The writing was on the wall and the Raiders released him early to give him a better chance of catching on elsewhere. Good for him that he found a home quickly.

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.