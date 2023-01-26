Texans sign CB Ka’dar Hollman to reserve/future contract

The Houston Texans want to make sure they didn’t miss something with a former defensive back.

The Texans signed Ka’dar Hollman to a reserve/future contract on Thursday, making the second time that the former Toledo product will be with Houston.

The first time was in 2021 when the Texans traded a 2022 seventh-rounder to the Green Bay Packers for Hollman. Houston waived Hollman at the end of preseason as part of the mandatory cuts to a 53-man roster.

Since the Texans waived Hollman, he has had a stint each with the New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, Atlanta Falcons, Miami Dolphins, and two stints with the San Francisco 49ers. The Dolphins were the most recent team to have Hollman under contract as he was a member of their practice squad starting Dec. 14 through the end of the season.

Hollman has played 18 games in his career, all for the Packers, logging one start, 10 tackles, and three pass breakups.

