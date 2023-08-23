Texans sign CB Cameron Dantzler, drop WR Alex Bachman

The Houston Texans provided more depth for their secondary.

The club announced they signed former Minnesota Vikings, Washington, and Buffalo Bills cornerback Cameron Dantzler.

The former 2020 third-round pick was claimed by Washington off waivers in mid-March. Dantzler spent the month with the NFC East franchise until May 30 when he was released. The Bills signed Dantzler to a one-year contract, but released the former Mississippi State product with an injury settlement early in training camp in late July.

Danztler played 35 games for the Vikings, starting in 26 of them, and collected 149 combined tackles, six tackles for loss, three interceptions, 17 pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

As a corresponding move, the Texans waive-injured receiver Alex Bachman. The former Wake Forest wideout caught two passes for 11 yards and a touchdown on six targets as part of his 21 offensive snaps through two preseason games. The Texans also utilized Bachman for 12 special teams reps.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire