Texans sign C Juice Scruggs to rookie contract

The Houston Texans have signed another member of their nine-player draft class to the 90-man offseason roster.

The Texans announced Monday they have signed second-round center Juice Scruggs. The standard rookie contract that Scruggs signed is good for four years.

Houston picked Scruggs No. 62 overall in Round 2 of the 2023 NFL draft. The former Penn State product has the ability to play center and also guard for the Texans.

Scruggs told reporters May 13 his biggest focus throughout rookie minicamp was to implement the techniques from offensive line coach Chris Strausser.

“Just coming out here, trying to learn the scheme, get in the playbook as much as possible, and really just taking Coach Strausser coaching and just trying to implement his technique and fundamentals and just trying to really understand the basics and go from there,” Scruggs said.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire