Texans sign C Jimmy Morrissey from Raiders practice squad

The Houston Texans made official Wednesday the signing of rookie center Jimmy Morrissey from the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad.

According to coach David Culley, the reason they signed Morrissey is to hedge their bets in case center Justin Britt can’t go against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7.

“The injury with Britt is always concern and obviously we needed to get some more depth in here incase he doesn’t progress like we need him to progress to play,” said Culley. “But yes, that’s the reason we brought him in.”

Britt is battling a knee injury that kept him out of Week 6’s 31-3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Justin McCray started in Britt’s place.

Morrissey is a seventh-round pick from Pitt. In signing Morrissey off the Raiders’ practice squad, he will count against the Texans’ active roster for at least three weeks, and he will receive a guaranteed three-week salary, even if he is released before those three weeks are over.