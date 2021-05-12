Texans sign Brevin Jordan, Roy Lopez

Josh Alper
·1 min read
The Texans had a small draft class this year and they’ve signed most of the players in it.

According to multiple reports, the team has signed fifth-round pick Brevin Jordan and sixth-round pick Roy Lopez. Word of third-round pick Nico Collins’ signing broke earlier on Wednesday.

Third-round quarterback Davis Mills and fifth-round linebacker Garret Wallow remain unsigned with rookie minicamp taking place this weekend.

Jordan caught 105 passes for 1,358 yards and 13 touchdowns over three seasons as a tight end at the University of Miami. Lopez transferred from New Mexico State to Arizona for the 2020 season and had 18 tackles, four tackles for loss, and a sack as part of their defensive tackle group.

Texans sign Brevin Jordan, Roy Lopez originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

