Texans sign Bills free agent running back Devin Singletary

The Buffalo Bills have lost another player the team drafted and developed over the years.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, free-agent running back Devin Singletary has signed with the Houston Texans.

Singletary, 25, joined the Bills as a third-round pick of the team in 2019. His rookie contract had expired and Singletary hit the open market as a free agent for the first time last week.

Terms of the deal Houston inked Singletary to have yet to be announced.

