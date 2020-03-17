Texans re-sign backup quarterback A.J. McCarron

The Texans have re-signed backup quarterback A.J. McCarron.

He announced his signing on social media.

“Let’s Go!” McCarron wrote on Instagram. “Happy to be back with the squad!”

McCarron played last season under a one-year, $3 million contract, backing up Deshaun Watson.

McCarron, 29, started one game. He completed 21 of 36 passes for 225 yards with no touchdowns and an interception in a 35-14 loss to the Titans.

He also has spent time with the Bengals and Raiders.

In his six seasons, McCarron has played 15 games with four starts. He has completed 108 of 173 passes for 1,153 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions.

