The Texans put running back Darius Anderson on injured reserve after he had knee surgery this week and they moved to replace him on the roster Thursday.

The NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that the team has signed B.J. Emmons to their 90-man roster.

Emmons was undrafted out of Florida Atlantic last year and he signed with the Seahawks in May. He was cut and spent the summer with the Raiders before going back to the Seahawks practice squad. He also spent time on the Jaguars practice squad and played for the USFL’s Tampa Bay Bandits.

Marlon Mack, Rex Burkhead, fourth-round pick Dameon Pierce, Dare Ogunbowale, and Royce Freeman are the other running backs in Houston.

Texans sign B.J. Emmons originally appeared on Pro Football Talk