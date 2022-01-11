Texans sign 11 players to reserve/future contracts

The Houston Texans have signed 11 players to reserve/future contracts as they finish up with the 2021 season.

The Texans reached agreements with linebacker Josh Watson, defensive end Michael Dwumfour, running back Darius Anderson, receiver Jalen Camp, offensive lineman Jake Eldrenkamp, defensive back T.J. Green, defensive lineman Demone Harris, receiver Damon Hazelton, fullback Paul Quessenberry, linebacker Connor Strachan, and offensive lineman Jordan Steckler.

Dwumfour saw action in the final three games, starting in one, as he collected five tackles, a half-sack, two tackles for loss, and three quarterback hits.

The Texans also made a move to sign offensive lineman Sam Cooper as a free agent.

Houston released defensive back Cre’von LeBlanc from the practice squad.