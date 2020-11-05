Texans shut down facility after player tests positive for COVID-19

The Houston Texans are the latest NFL team dealing with a positive COVID-19 test. The organization announced on Thursday morning that they’ve decided to close their facility for the day and work virtually after a player tested positive on Wednesday night.

Statement from the Houston Texans: pic.twitter.com/2INTa13DBW — Texans PR (@TexansPR) November 5, 2020

The Texans haven’t announced which player they’re moving to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Indianapolis Colts are also dealing with a positive test, but it’s a staffer and not a player. They will conduct meetings virtually, but practice will go on as scheduled.

More teams with COVID issues

A number of teams have had COVID-19 issues over the past week, most notably the two teams playing on Thursday night: the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers.

The Packers placed running back A.J. Dillon on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, followed by running back Jamaal Williams and linebacker Kamal Martin on Tuesday. All three were ruled out for Thursday’s game. The Niners, who are already dealing with a ton of injuries, lost more players on Wednesday night when Kendrick Bourne landed on the list after testing positive. Left tackle Trent Williams and wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk were determined to be close contacts and joined him on the list.

Oh, there’s more. Detroit Lions quarterback Matt Stafford was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday because he is considered a close contact of someone who tested positive. He is eligible to come off the list before the Lions play on Sunday if he continues to test negative.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton was also placed on the list and won’t play Sunday. Neither will Ravens running back Marlon Humphrey, who confirmed he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Seven of Humphrey’s close contacts on the Ravens also landed on the list, but they may be able to play on Sunday if they all have five straight days of negative tests.

