Texans showing interest in Donald Penn

With free agency not offering what some teams are looking for, they’re eager to comb through the discard file in search of starters.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans are interested in former Raiders left tackle Donald Penn.

The 35-year-old Penn was deemed surplus to requirements after the Raiders did a cannonball as soon as free agency opened for Patriots left Trent Brown.

Penn’s been to three Pro Bowls, and isn’t coming off his best season. He was moved to right tackle to make room for rookie Kolton Miller, and a groin injury limited him to four games.

But that would still make him the head of the class in Houston, where they allowed a league-high 62 sacks last year with a revolving cast of tackles.