Texans settle for Kentucky QB Will Levis in ESPN mock draft

The Houston Texans want Bryce Young, but so do the Indianapolis Colts.

According to Matt Miller, whose latest mock draft appeared in ESPN, the Colts trade with the Chicago Bears to take No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL draft. Indianapolis then uses that selection to take Bryce Young. The Colts give up their 2023 first- (No. 4 overall), second- (No. 35 overall), and fourth-rounders along with a 2024 third-rounder to pick first.

The NFL trade value chart as compiled by Drafttek shows the Bears’ pick is worth 3,000 points, and the Colts’ 2023 selections presented are about 2,400. That means the 2024 third-rounder has a point value not listed on the chart that makes up the difference.

With Young off the board, the Texans go ahead and take Kentucky quarterback Will Levis.

Every team that wants a quarterback in this draft should be thinking about jumping the Texans to secure their top-ranked passer, and it wouldn’t be out of the question for Houston to move up a spot itself to block others. While Levis is one of the most polarizing players in this class because of his interceptions (23 over the past two years), he has the best arm talent in the group, along with very good pocket mobility and toughness. He wasn’t surrounded by elite talent at Kentucky and did have a change at offensive coordinator that affected his development, but the Penn State transfer has to prove to teams in workouts and interviews that his decision-making can be reworked. On traits alone, Levis is a top-10 talent. It’s on the Texans to see that talent developed. One note from the Senior Bowl: A rival scout I spoke to doesn’t think Houston will draft a quarterback. That seems hard to believe right now with the quarterback situation so unsettled there. The Texans ranked last in the NFL this season in QBR (26.0). But it’s something to file away with new coach DeMeco Ryans having a background on defense.

The Texans use their other first-round pick (No. 12 overall) to take USC receiver Jordan Addison, and then grab Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid in Round 2 (No. 33 overall).

