Texans set to sign Fabian Moreau

The Texans are adding a veteran player to their cornerback group.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Houston is signing Fabian Moreau to their 90-man roster.

Moreau was a Washington third-round pick in 2017 and spent four years with the NFC East team before moving on to the Falcons last season. He started all 16 games he played in Atlanta and recorded 61 tackles and a fumble recovery.

Texans head coach Lovie Smith said the team was prioritizing improvement at cornerback this season and they’ve bolstered the group throughout the offseason. They signed Steven Nelson and Isaac Yiadom as free agents and used the third overall pick on Derek Stingley Jr., so Moreau won’t be the only new face at the position.

