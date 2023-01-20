Texans select QB Bryce Young, CB Joey Porter in Daniel Jeremiah mock draft 1.0

The NFL is all about the pass.

Teams have to be able to move the ball through the air first. The team’s success ultimately will be challenged on how well they can complete passes.

Teams also have to take the opposing quarterback down a notch. The means to this end can be accomplished through a ferocious pass rush or stingy coverage — or perhaps a blend of both.

The Houston Texans have an opportunity to upgrade their passing game immediately and also add to their no-fly zone in Round 1 of the 2023 NFL draft.

According to the NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah, who released his first mock draft of the season, the Texans do exactly that. At No. 2 overall, Houston picks Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

Young is a very instinctual player with excellent accuracy and decision-making. However, his lack of bulk is a major concern and that makes his evaluation very difficult. If he can hold up physically, I believe he would fit in beautifully with some of the Texans’ talented young pieces.

Some of those pieces include receivers Nico Collins and John Metchie, who continues his recovery from battling leukemia. The Texans also have a promising run game with running back Dameon Pierce, who was 61 yards away from 1,000 despite playing in 13 games and being shutdown in at least two of them.

The Texans use their No. 12 overall pick — obtained in an offseason trade with the Cleveland Browns — to take Penn State cornerback Joey Porter.

Porter has rare length and would pair with last year’s first-round pick, Derek Stingley (No. 3 overall), to give the Texans an outstanding CB duo.

Along with safety Jalen Pitre, the Texans would have outstanding defensive back trio to challenge completions. Throw in a little pass rush, whether acquired later in the draft or in free agency, and the Texans defense could be surprisingly good in 2023.

List

Houston Texans' timeline to interview coaching candidates

houston-texans-coaching-candidate-timeline

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire