Texans select DL Jer’Zhan Newton and WR Adonai Mitchell in PFF 2-round mock draft

Another day, another mock draft for the Houston Texans.

This time around, Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema and Connor Rogers predict Houston will split its first two picks between offense and defense. The newest mock draft has the Texans taking Illinois interior defensive lineman Jer’Zhan Newton with the No. 23 pick and then Texas wideout Adonai Mitchell with the No. 59 pick.

The 6-foot-2, 280-pound Newton wracked up 7.5 sacks in 2023 and 8.5 tackles for a loss. He tallied 18.0 total sacks and 27.5 total tackles for a loss in his four-year career at Illinois.

Newton can play all over the defensive line and would be a versatile playmaker for DeMeco Ryans’ defense. This would also likely mean the team chose not to keep its interior defensive depth intact.

Mitchell, the projected second-round pick out of Texas, would give Houston another big-bodied outside receiver alongside Nico Collins. Mitchell stands at 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds – an ideal frame for an NFL pass-catcher. He caught 55 passes for 845 yards and 11 touchdowns this season, including six receptions for 109 and a touchdown in the Big 12 championship game and four catches for 32 yards in a touchdown in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

There is still a lot of time left before the 2024 draft, but there hasn’t be a consensus as to who Houston will draft with either of their first two picks. Other mock drafts including Washington offensive lineman Troy Fautanu, Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins, LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry.

