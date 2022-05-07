Texans select Alabama QB Bryce Young in way too early 2023 NFL mock draft

The Houston Texans give up on Davis Mills and get a first-round talent to lead the offense starting in 2023.

According to Doug Farrar from the Touchdown Wire, who released his admittedly way too early 2023 NFL mock draft, the Texans use the No. 2 overall pick to select Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

It would make sense for the Texans to go with Young as general manager Nick Caserio took two Crimson Tide players in the 2022 NFL draft. Why not take another Alabama player to be the man under center?

Houston also addresses the edge defense with Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy.

The interesting bit about how Farrar arranges Houston’s selections in the first round is he has the Texans picking Young No. 2 overall, and Murphy — via the Cleveland Browns — with the No. 18 overall pick. That presumes that the Texans are, again, one of the worst teams in the NFL and that the Browns flirt with playoff qualification.

What if the scenario is flipped? What if the Texans’ proprietary pick is somewhere in the late teens and the Browns are one of the worst teams in the NFL. In such a case, Mills would have had to have had a good season and kept the talk of drafting a first-round quarterback away for at least one more season.

The No. 1 overall pick in Farrar’s draft was Alabama defensive end Will Anderson, who went to the Atlanta Falcons. Given that defensive end Jonathan Greenard will enter the final year of his rookie contract in 2023, regardless of what Houston does at quarterback, edge defender may be a target.

