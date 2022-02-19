Should the Texans seek a Patriots reunion with CB Stephon Gilmore?

The Houston Texans could use cornerback help heading into 2022.

The Texans currently have Grayland Arnold, Jimmy Moreland, Tavierre Thomas, Terrance Mitchell, and Lonnie Johnson under contract. Although Thomas may have been the Texans’ best cornerback by the end of the season, it is dubious as to whether he can carry that momentum in 2022.

One player with a track record of helping at the cornerback spot is Stephon Gilmore, who will be a free agent in 2022. The former New England Patriot started the season on the physically unable to perform list before being traded to the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 6. The former 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year had 16 tackles, a tackle for loss, two interceptions, and two pass breakups in eight games, three of which he started.

According to Tyler Sullivan from CBS Sports, Gilmore is ranked as the ninth-best free agent defender.

A contract dispute between Gilmore and the Patriots contributed to the star cornerback starting last season on the PUP list and was eventually traded to the Carolina Panther in the middle of the season. He ended up playing in nine games (eight starts) and recorded two interceptions during his stint in Carolina. That clunky 2021 campaign and the fact that he missed the back half of the 2020 season due to a quad injury has lowered the 31-year-old’s stock a bit, but he’s also not far off from winning the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year honor, either. Given his talent and experience playing deep into the playoffs (Super Bowl LIII champion), he’d be the perfect addition for a Super Bowl-caliber team looking for an added boost to its secondary.

The one man inside NRG Stadium who would know best what Gilmore could contribute to the Texans would be general manager Nick Caserio, who spent time with the Patriots in various roles from 2001-20. Gilmore was instrumental in helping New England win Super Bowl LIII at the end of the 2018 season, and also tallied two All-Pros and three Pro Bowls while with the Patriots.

Gilmore will be 32 years old in the 2022 season. Last year, according to Spotrac, Gilmore cost the Panthers $6.1 million.